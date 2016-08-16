Student Village Contract Database

The Murdoch University Village is a popular option for students on campus. Students sign a contract for a year or a semester when they apply giving them certainty. But sometimes students want to leave their contract early and they can only avoid doing this if they find someone else to take over their contract. The Guild is maintaining a list of students currently hoping to leave their contracts. These contracts are usually to till the end of Semester 2 and come discounted compared to a new contract, plus you’ll be helping a student avoiding paying double rent.

If you’re a student wishing to leave your contract, please email your details to [email protected]

