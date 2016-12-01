Spacious 3-bedroom Apartment

Spacious 3-bedroom Apartmentcouples considered, whole house
Thee bedroom apartment in Coolbellup
- 3 Bedrooms (master bedroom with mirrored built-in wardrobe, second bedroom with built-in wardrobe, 3rd bedroom is smaller with sliding doors – can also be utilised as a study/dining room).
- 1 Bathroom (with bathtub) and joint Laundry, Dryer included.
- 2 Balconies (larger one off living area and second on the side).
- Split system Air Conditioning (living, dinning and kitchen area).
- Gas Cooking Appliances (cook top & oven).
- Timber flooring.
- Secure Complex (remote gate access)
- 1 Allocated Undercover Car Bay with additional parking outside of complex
- 1 Small Storage Room
Common Areas (inclusive):
- Entertaining Area
- Outdoor Pool & Garden Area
Close to shopping centre, Murdoch University, school, parks and public transport.
Rent: $300 per week Bond: $1200
Available from: 01 Dec 2016
Rules
- No pets
- Smoking outside only
Photos
Contact
Melanie Separovich
0413269237
[email protected]