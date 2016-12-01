Spacious 3-bedroom Apartment

,

Thee bedroom apartment in Coolbellup

  • 3 Bedrooms (master bedroom with mirrored built-in wardrobe, second bedroom with built-in wardrobe, 3rd bedroom is smaller with sliding doors – can also be utilised as a study/dining room).
  • 1 Bathroom (with bathtub) and joint Laundry, Dryer included.
  • 2 Balconies (larger one off living area and second on the side).
  • Split system Air Conditioning (living, dinning and kitchen area).
  • Gas Cooking Appliances (cook top & oven).
  • Timber flooring.
  • Secure Complex (remote gate access)
  • 1 Allocated Undercover Car Bay with additional parking outside of complex
  • 1 Small Storage Room

 

Common Areas (inclusive):

  • Entertaining Area
  • Outdoor Pool & Garden Area

Close to shopping centre, Murdoch University, school, parks and public transport.

Rent: $300 per week Bond: $1200

Available from: 01 Dec 2016

Rules

  • No pets
  • Smoking outside only

Photos

Contact

Melanie Separovich
0413269237
[email protected]