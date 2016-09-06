Second story 3 rooms plus bathroom

Second story 3 rooms plus bathroomcouples considered, furnished, outside smoking, parking, pets considered, private bathroom
5×2 house at 52 Doolette st Spearwood Perth, WA 6163
You would potentially occupy the second story which includes 3 rooms to do as you wish I.e lounge room, kitchenette, bedroom and private bathroom. Full kitchen and laundry to be shared downstairs. Fully furnished.
Downstairs is occupied by a single middle aged female. Very friendly and outgoing.
Rent: $200 per week + bills
Bond: $500
Couples/multiple inhabitants considered at a higher rate
Close to
- Shops
- Bus stop
- Parks
Furnishings
- Bed
- Wardrobe
- Study desk
- TVs
- microwave
- kettle
- lounge
Rules
- Pets considered
- Smoking outside
Available from the 6th of September 2016
Photos
Contact
Sue Pearson
(08) 9418 1537
[email protected]
Preferred contact: Phone (call) or Email