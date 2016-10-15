Room/s for Rent

, ,

Oswald Street Coolbellup, WA 6163

Hi, We are renovating a 3×1 house and looking to sublease 3 rooms to quiet respectable students. I can send photos in the current condition if requested and I will be posting photos after the house is renovated. The property is not currently rented so we are happy to discuss leasing 2 of all of the rooms.

Please contact me for further information.

Many thanks,
Aaron Patterson
0400881574
[email protected]

$175 rent, bond of $700

  • Bills included (internet separate)
  • Couples considered at a higher rate

Close to

  • Murdoch University
  • Shops
  • Bus stop
  • Post Office
  • Parks

Furnishings

  • Bed
  • Wardrobe
  • Study desk

Available from: 15 Oct 2016

Rules:

  • No Pets
  • No raging parties
  • Smoking outside only