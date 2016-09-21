Room for rent in beautiful house with garden

Beautiful house and garden in quiet part of Hamilton Hill. Bus stop around corner with easy transport to Murdoch.

My name is Stephen, and I am an anthropologist & Italian interpreter. I work from home but spend a lot of time at my partner’s house in the evenings. I am a former English teacher and former PhD student. Overseas students welcome.

Rent: $170 per week

$170 Bond

Bills included

Internet included

Close to

Shops

Bus stop

Post Office

Parks

Furnishings

Bed

Study desk

drawers

shelves

bookshelf

clothes rack

Available from: 21 Sep 2016

Rules

Pets considered

Smoking outside only

No couples, but partner may stay over occasionally.

Photos

Contact

Stephen Bennetts

0404674261

[email protected]

Preferred contact: Phone (call)