Loving family with a room for rent

Loving family with a room for rentbills included, furnished, homestay, internet included, meals negotiable, parking
A clean, comfortable and tidy place to live in. Enjoy a swim in the private pool on hot summer days, take a stroll at the nearby park, have fun playing with the kids, or enjoy a conversation over delicious asian or western meals.
The bedroom is big enough for an additional room mate. If you think you want to live with a friend during this period, it is definitely possible, at additional cost.
Meals can be provided, which will save you the time and hassle of shopping and cooking. At additional cost.
I am a graphic designer by profession but currently a homemaker with 2 kids, aged 2 and 9. My husband owns a carpet cleaning business. We have done homestay for students before, therefore we have recent police clearance and Working With Childrens’ Check.
Aubin Grove
$200 a week, $500 bond
Bills and internet included
Nearby
- Shops
- Bus stop
- Parks
- Aubin Grove Train Station (which will be ready 1st Qtr 2017)
Furnishings provided:
- Bed
- Wardrobe
- Study desk
Available from: 17 Oct 2016
Rules:
- No pets
- No smoking
Photos
Contact
Donna Poon
0432281284
[email protected]